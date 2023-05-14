 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

Kakao beats Naver in average salary for 3rd year: data

By Yonhap
Published : May 14, 2023 - 10:15       Updated : May 14, 2023 - 10:15
Logo for Kakao Corp. (Kakao)
Logo for Kakao Corp. (Kakao)

Kakao Corp., a major South Korean tech firm, beat its rival Naver Corp. in terms of average wage for three consecutive years through 2022, data showed Sunday.

Kakao, which operates the country's most popular mobile messenger, KakaoTalk, saw its average wage reach 139 million won ($103,422) last year, hovering above the 134.49 million won posted by Naver, according to the data released by the Financial Supervisory Service.

The figure includes gains from exercise of stock options.

The amount marks a sharp rise from 2019, when the average annual paycheck of Kakao came to 80 million won, falling behind Naver's 84 million won.

Kakao CEO Hong Eun-taek received an annual wage of 2.97 billion won in 2022, also above Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon's paycheck of 1.1 billion won.

The increase came as Kakao expanded its investment personnel expenses after its sales sharply rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company saw its sales hit a record-high level at 7.1 trillion won in 2022.

Kakao spent 1.68 trillion won in payroll in 2022, soaring from 911.9 billion won tallied in 2020.

Excluding gains from stock options, however, the average annual wage at Naver reached 120 million won, hovering above Kakao's 95 million won. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114