Jason Kim’s new action flick ‘Bloodhounds’ to open in June on Netflix

Director Jason Kim’s new action flick “Bloodhounds” will open exclusively on Netflix on June 9, the global streaming platform said Friday.

Kim, who was behind the hit comedy film “Midnight Runners” (2017), is making a swift return just months after the release of his latest project “My Heart Puppy,” which premiered in theaters in March.

“Bloodhounds” revolves around two young boxers named Gun-woo and Woo-jin who band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate, following an unfortunate incident involving Geon Woo's mother.

In the main poster unveiled Friday, Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi play Gun-woo and Woo-jin, respectively. The two play bold and brave characters who fight against an evil force in a cruel world by becoming “hounds."

Hearttrob Woo of the 2020 drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” and Lee of the 2021 drama “Hometown Cha Cha Cha” are expected to showcase powerful action scenes in Kim’s signature buddy chemistry film. Actors Park Sung-woong and Huh Joon-ho also star.