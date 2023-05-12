 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Jason Kim’s new action flick ‘Bloodhounds’ to open in June on Netflix

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 12, 2023 - 11:32       Updated : May 12, 2023 - 11:32
“Bloodhounds” (Netflix)
“Bloodhounds” (Netflix)

Director Jason Kim’s new action flick “Bloodhounds” will open exclusively on Netflix on June 9, the global streaming platform said Friday.

Kim, who was behind the hit comedy film “Midnight Runners” (2017), is making a swift return just months after the release of his latest project “My Heart Puppy,” which premiered in theaters in March.

“Bloodhounds” revolves around two young boxers named Gun-woo and Woo-jin who band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate, following an unfortunate incident involving Geon Woo's mother.

In the main poster unveiled Friday, Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi play Gun-woo and Woo-jin, respectively. The two play bold and brave characters who fight against an evil force in a cruel world by becoming “hounds."

Hearttrob Woo of the 2020 drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” and Lee of the 2021 drama “Hometown Cha Cha Cha” are expected to showcase powerful action scenes in Kim’s signature buddy chemistry film. Actors Park Sung-woong and Huh Joon-ho also star.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114