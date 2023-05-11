 Back To Top
National

Yoo Ah-in postpones police appearance over media presence

By Korea Herald
Published : May 11, 2023 - 13:55       Updated : May 11, 2023 - 14:02
Actor Yoo Ah-in (UAA)
Actor Yoo Ah-in (UAA)

Actor Yoo Ah-in, who has been suspected of drug use, postponed his scheduled appearance before the Seoul Metropolitan Police on Thursday after finding a group of reporters waiting for him at the entrance of the police building.

This is the second time he has postponed an appearance for police questioning. His first postponement was in March, when he complained that his summon date was leaked to the media.

A group of journalists wait for the arrival of Yoo Ah-in at the lobby of the Seoul Metropolitan Police in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
A group of journalists wait for the arrival of Yoo Ah-in at the lobby of the Seoul Metropolitan Police in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Yoo was scheduled to appear before the police at 10 a.m. to answer questions about his alleged drug use and how he got the drugs, among others.

The actor has been under police investigation since February. The National Institute of Forensic Science has found traces of four narcotics -- cannabis, propofol, cocaine and ketamine -- in his hair and urine. It was later revealed that he had also been prescribed the psychotropic drug zolpidem for nonmedical purposes.

During the previous interrogation in March, the actor reportedly denied most of the allegations, except the one regarding cannabis use.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
