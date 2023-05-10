BTS solo documentaries to hit global cinemas in June

A poster for BTS' solo documentaries, "J-Hope in the Box" and "Suga: Road to D-Day" (Lotte Cinema)

Two documentaries starring BTS' Suga and J-Hope are set for global release in June, Lotte Cinema announced Wednesday.

The cinema release of "J-Hope in the Box" and "Suga: Road to D-Day" is in celebration of BTS' 10th anniversary, Lotte Cinema said.

BTS, the seven-piece K-pop sensation consisting of Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook, celebrates its anniversary on June 13.

More details on where the films will be available worldwide have not been announced. Inside South Korea, the documentaries will be screened exclusively at Lotte Cinema branches.

The two documentaries were released earlier this year -- "J-Hope in the Box" in February and "Suga: Road to D-Day" in April -- via Disney Plus and Weverse, the fan community platform operated by BTS' agency Hybe.

The films feature J-Hope and Suga as they set forth on their solo careers, giving a deeper look into the minds and lives of the two musicians that have not been unveiled before.

J-Hope's documentary follows the artist for around 200 days, documenting the journey as he produces his first solo album and makes his historic Lollapalooza debut.

The BTS rapper dropped his solo album, "J-Hope in the Box," in July and went onto perform at the Lollapalooza 2022 as the first K-pop musician ever to headline the annual US music fest.

Suga's documentary is a road movie that follows the artist as he travels the world, meeting global musicians and exploring nature, adding on layers to his solo album production.

He also bares his honest thoughts he has as Agust D, the alias he uses as a solo musician, and shares more on the stories that he put into his solo album "D-Day."