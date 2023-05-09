Stockholm and Vienna join Europe's expanding K-culture centers

From left: Korean Culture and Information Service Director Kim Jang-ho, Swedish Ambassador to Korea Daniel Wolven, Stockholm City Council President Olle Burell, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom, South Korean Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Do-hoon and Korean Ambassador to Sweden Chung-Byung-won pose at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Korean Cultural Center Stockholm in Sweden's capital on Monday. (South Korean Culture Ministry)

Two new Korean Cultural Centers opened in Sweden and Austria on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, further expanding the presence of Korean culture in Europe.

These new centers bring the total number of KCCs in Europe to 13, the highest of any region. They also mark the 34th and 35th locations, respectively, around the world.

Meanwhile, the KCC Sweden opened Monday in Stockholm with an opening ceremony attended by officials from Korea and Sweden, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Korean Cultural Center Sweden Director Lee Jae-kyeong and Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom, the Korean Culture and Information Service said Tuesday.

The six-story, 1,660-square-meter center located in Stockholm's Kungsholmen district features unique spaces such as a traditional floor-seating area called Cafe Darak, and On -- a multifaceted performance and exhibition hall. There is also the library Bada, and Mat, a Korean restaurant offering authentic culinary experiences.

The Stockholm center's opening week includes a haegeum concert featuring the traditional Korean two-stringed instrument played with a bow, followed by a discussion with the artist.

The center will also screen "Little Forest," a critically acclaimed Korean film that showcases the beauty of Korea's landscape, rural life and unique culinary traditions.

Meanwhile, the KCC Austria opened Tuesday in Vienna with an opening ceremony attended by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Korean Ambassador to Austria Ham Sang-wook and former Austrian President Heinz Fischer, among others, the Korean Culture and Information Service said Tuesday.

The four-story center, situated in Vienna's bustling Kaerntner Strasse, features diverse facilities such as performance venues, art galleries, libraries, Sejong Institute classrooms, a "Suragan" cooking space dedicated to Korean cuisine and a “Sarangbang,” an area for trying on hanbok.

Throughout the year, the Vienna center will present programs including special screenings of Korean films, regular concerts by an ensemble composed of Korean and Austrian musicians and K-pop dance classes.