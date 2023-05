Kim Dong-seon, head of strategic management at Hanwha Galleria and the third son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn, participates in an on-site cooking training session held at a Five Guys store in Hong Kong. Under the leadership of the Hanwha heir, Hanwha Galleria, the retail arm of the nation’s seventh-largest conglomerate, is launching the first Five Guys outlet next month in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com