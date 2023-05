Kim Keon Hee (right), wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Yuko Kishida, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, view a white porcelain jar from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in the "Joseon White Porcelain, Paragon of Virtue" exhibition at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul on Monday, in this photo released by the presidential office. (Yonhap)