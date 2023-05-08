Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2 weeks: poll

President Yoon Suk Yeol waves during a ceremony at Yongsan Children's Garden in front of the presidential office in Seoul last Thursday.(Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up for the second consecutive week thanks in part to positive feedback on his recent state visit to the United States, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 1,504 adults aged 18 or older conducted by Realmeter from Tuesday to Thursday of last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance rose 0.1 percentage point from the previous week to 34.6 percent.

Yoon's disapproval rating was 62.5 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous week.

According to Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, last week's approval rating can be attributed to Yoon's six-day state visit to the US designed to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance this year.

The momentum, however, was limited due to controversies over the issue of party nominations for next year's general elections following allegations surrounding a phone conversation between Rep. Tae Yong-ho of the ruling People Power Party and a presidential secretary, according to Bae.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)