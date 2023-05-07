iKon starts 'Take Off' world tour in Seoul

K-pop band iKon holds its world tour "Take Off" at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Friday and Saturday. (143 Entertainment)

Six-piece boy band iKon kicked off its world tour "Take Off" with a set of Seoul concerts.

The first and second day of iKon's global concert tour "Take Off" took place on Friday and Saturday at Jangchung Arena in Seoul.

The concerts followed the band's long-awaited comeback on Thursday with its third full-length album "Take Off."

The six members packed both nights with three hours of live performances and talk sessions, showcasing old hits, such as "Rhythm Ta" and "Love Scenario," and fresh new songs off its latest album.

"We're happy that the six members can be together. It's all thanks to the fans that the six of us could stay together while preparing for this concert and the album," the members were quoted as saying during the Seoul gigs in the statement released by 143 Entertainment on Sunday, adding, "Thank you for being our everything."

The group's last concert in Seoul was around 11 months ago when the band held its concert series "Flashback" in June 2022.

"Take Off" is also iKon's first global tour since it signed with 143 Entertainment after leaving its original agency YG Entertainment in December.

iKon -- consisting of members Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-Ne and Chan -- made a splash with their 2015 debut and its mega-hit single "My Type."

Following the group's Seoul gigs, iKon is set to travel to over 20 cities in Asia, Europe and the US with the "Take Off" world tour. The tour marks iKon's first concerts in Europe.

The next show is set to take place in Taiwan on May 21.