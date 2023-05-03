Teen Top to celebrate 13th anniversary with July comeback

Boy band Teen Top is set to return in July, marking their first group comeback in three years.

The act's label TOP Media on Wednesday announced that Teen Top is gearing up to drop a new album in July.

This will the five-piece's comeback after releasing its special album "To You 2020" in 2020.

The label said that the members decided to return in time for the group's 13th anniversary, to thank fans who have stood by them.

The new album will include a re-recorded version of one of Teen Top's old songs selected by the fans. Voting for the song will open via the group's official social media channel on May 8.

Teen Top, now comprising members C.A.P, Chunji, Niel, Ricky and Changjo, debuted in 2010 under TOP Media with the song "Come into the World."

The group have had a successful career, releasing a series of hit songs, including "Miss Right," "Rocking" and "No More Perfume on You."

Following member L. Joe's departure from the group in 2017, Teen Top has continued on as a five-piece band. Niel and Changjo left TOP Media last year but are still part of Teen Top.

Meanwhile, Teen Top recently resurfaced after its 2012 song "To You" was featured in the popular TV variety show "Hangout With Yoo," led by comedian Yoo Jae-suk. Niel starred on the show in March, bringing full spotlight on the group and raising rumors about the group's comeback.