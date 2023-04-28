 Back To Top
[Video] Meet the fave K-pop nail artist of Red Velvet's Wendy

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 13:41       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 13:41

(The Korea Herald)
(The Korea Herald)

Once a sports major, Shin Hye-jin, popularly known as Shinggomggom, never thought she would one day become K-pop stars’ go-to nail artist. From Red Velvet’s Wendy, IZ*ONE’s Jang Won-young and fromis_9 to even Hybe founder Bang Si-hyuk, her list of famous clients goes on and on. What’s it like to be a nail artist for K-pop icons? We asked all of our burning questions and got the inside scoop on her journey!

This video was produced as part of The Korea Herald and University of Utah Asia Campus Internship Program, under the supervision of the Asia 101 team.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
