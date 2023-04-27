 Back To Top
Business

Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2023 - 06:57       Updated : Apr 27, 2023 - 06:57

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) laughs with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during their meeting at Blair House in Washington on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
WASHINGTON--President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday and asked for his investment in a gigafactory in South Korea, a presidential official said.

The meeting took place at Musk's request during Yoon's state visit to the United States, according to senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok.

Yoon said South Korea boasts world-class manufactured robots and an advanced labor force, making it an ideal location to run a gigafactory.

"Should Tesla decide to invest, we will provide active support in terms of location, workforce and taxes," he was quoted as saying.

Musk responded that he expects to pay a visit to South Korea, saying the country remains an interesting and leading candidate to host a gigafactory, according to Choi.

Yoon also voiced hope for greater cooperation between South Korean businesses and SpaceX, a US spacecraft company headed by Musk, to help foster South Korea's space industry. (Yonhap)

