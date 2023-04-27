Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea

WASHINGTON--President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday and asked for his investment in a gigafactory in South Korea, a presidential official said.
The meeting took place at Musk's request during Yoon's state visit to the United States, according to senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok.
Yoon said South Korea boasts world-class manufactured robots and an advanced labor force, making it an ideal location to run a gigafactory.
"Should Tesla decide to invest, we will provide active support in terms of location, workforce and taxes," he was quoted as saying.
Musk responded that he expects to pay a visit to South Korea, saying the country remains an interesting and leading candidate to host a gigafactory, according to Choi.
Yoon also voiced hope for greater cooperation between South Korean businesses and SpaceX, a US spacecraft company headed by Musk, to help foster South Korea's space industry. (Yonhap)