Business

Shinsegae, Hotel Shilla win Incheon airport duty-free licenses

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 26, 2023 - 20:03       Updated : Apr 26, 2023 - 20:03
Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 (Yonhap)
Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 (Yonhap)

Shinsegae DF and Hotel Shilla were selected Wednesday as new duty-free operators at Incheon International Airport, the Korea Customs Service said.

Shinsegae and Shilla were awarded licenses to operate duty-free shops in DF 1 zone and DF 2 zone, respectively, for 10 years starting from July. The shops sell perfumes, cosmetics, alcohol and tobacco.

Five companies, including Hyundai Department Store Duty Free, Lotte Duty Free and China Duty Free Group, competed for the rights to run duty-free stores in five zones at the airport.

On March 17, Incheon International Airport Corp. shortlisted Shinsegae and Shilla for DF 1-4, and Shinsegae, Shilla and Hyundai for DF 5, and sent the list to the KCS.

DF 3, 4 zones handle fashion and boutiques, while DF 5 is dedicated only to boutiques.

The KCS also picked Kyung Bok Kung Duty Free and City Plus for DF 8 and DF 9, respectively. The zones cater to all items, and are reserved for small and medium-sized enterprises. (Yonhap)

