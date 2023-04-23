Hana opens 1st child care center

Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (third from left) poses with employees to celebrate the opening of the group’s Hana Momcare Center in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group opened its first Hana Momcare Center in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday.

The center, the first of its kind, comes with a nursing room equipped with child care products including a water purifier, bassinet, baby feeding chair, breast pumps and a changing table for babies. It also comes with other necessities such as baby wash, lotion, wet wipes and cleaning liquid for feeding bottles.

Pregnant women and parents can use the center to care for their children when visiting the Hana Bank branch near Yatap Station.

The group said it opened the center at the branch, as it is heavily frequented by female customers. It plans to expand more centers across the nation to provide comfort for customers.

"As the low birthrate is a social agenda that the finance (industry) should work on proactively, we have launched the Hana Momcare Center, following the support for multiple-child families through financial products," Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said, referring to the group's launch of a high-yield savings account for families with multiple children.

"We will continue to show support for the local community to coexist and communicate with it,” Ham said.