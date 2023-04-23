Nursing act raises tensions between doctors, nurses

Members of the Korean Nurses Association hold a rally calling for the Nursing Act to be enacted, aimed at improving their working conditions near the National Assembly in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

Tensions have been rising between doctors and nurses due to the proposed legislation of the Nursing Act, which aims to clarify the roles and responsibilities of nurses, as the government works to mediate between the two parties.

Health Minister Cho Kyu-hong was scheduled to accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the United States on Monday, but the trip was cancelled due to the ongoing conflict. Minister Cho plans to hold emergency meetings to mediate between the two groups this week.

A new law called the Nursing Act is set to be presented for approval at the National Assembly as early as Thursday. The gist of the proposed act is to specify the roles and responsibilities of professional nurses, and to provide a legal basis to improve their working conditions.

Nurses' groups argue that nurses have long been suffering from poor working environments due to the absence of a separate law stipulating their legal roles and duties. In Korea, the legal role of a nurse is stipulated in the Medical Service Act, and nurses have performed strictly under the guidance of a medical doctor.

Nurses also claim that the current status quo makes them subordinate to physicians, while being forced to perform duties outside their job descriptions, often leading to overwork. Nurses have been calling for a separate law defining the specific roles of nurses and guaranteeing access to nursing services in the community since 2013.

However, doctors’ groups oppose the law, as they worry that it will allow nurses to operate independently beyond doctors’ authority. Doctors warn that allowing nurses to visit patients independently to diagnose and treat them when needed would cause great confusion in the country's health care system.

A coalition of doctors' groups called the Korean Medical Association warned that if the bill is passed at the plenary session on Thursday, its 140,000 members across the country will go on a strike from May. In a statement, the KMA urged the president to use his veto power against the proposed act.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to persuade nurses’ groups before the plenary session and reach a government-mediated settlement. It will also announce its plans to improve nurses’ working conditions, including measures to address workforce shortages and excessive workloads.