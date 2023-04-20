 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Bargain’ wins for best screenplay at Canneseries competition

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 20, 2023 - 17:41       Updated : Apr 20, 2023 - 17:41
“Bargain” (Tving)
“Bargain” (Tving)

“Bargain,” South Korean streamer Tving’s six-episode crime-thriller, won the award for best screenplay at this year’s Cannes International Series Festival, widely known as Canneseries.

During the closing ceremony held Wednesday evening in Cannes, “Bargain” was announced as beating out nine other projects, including Israel’s 2022 series “Carthago” and South Africa's “Spinners.”

It becomes Korea’s first-ever drama as well as first original streaming series to win the award.

“’Bargain’ is a project with a very unique concept but I really appreciate the judges for noticing our work’s value and inviting us to here, plus giving an award,” said director Jeon Woo-sung.

According to the streamer, “Bargain” received a three-minute ovation following its official screening held earlier this week in the French city, with some 2,300 in attendance.

Adapted from a short film of the same title by filmmaker Lee Chung-hyun, “Bargain” revolves around people who gather at a remote motel where they seek to bargain for sex.

“Extreme Job” (2019) and “Outlaws” (2017) star Jin Sun-kyu appears as Hyung-su, who looks to bargain for high school student Joo-young (Jun Jong-seo) but becomes the victim of an organ sales scheme.

Jun was the first Korean actor to be invited to both Cannes’ film and series festival. She debuted at the Cannes Film Festival with director Lee Chang-dong's "Burning" in 2018.

“We are delighted to see ‘Bargain’ making achievement as the country’s first drama and the first local streaming platform, as well as contribute to continuing the K-content syndrome throughout the world. We will keep uncovering fun and heartwarming contents for global audience and increase the competitiveness of Tving contents,” said an official from Tving.

After its initial release of full six episodes on Tving in October last year, the Korean series is set for a global release this summer via Paramount+.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
