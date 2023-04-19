 Back To Top
[Korea Quiz] Hero’s return

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 19, 2023 - 17:11       Updated : Apr 19, 2023 - 17:11

You'll find the correct answer at the bottom of the page.

Korea's tumultuous history has inspired a myriad of memorable period pieces, both on the silver and small screens. The 2018 drama "Mr. Sunshine" on Netflix, starring Lee Byung-hun and Kim Tae-ri, is one such case.

Set in the early 1900s, the show is based on the story of Korean independence fighter Hwang Ki-hwan, particularly his struggles against Japan for his native country's sovereignty. South Korea recently celebrated the long-awaited homecoming of the hero's remains, which had been buried in New York.

While Japan's annexation of Korea is among the darkest moments in the nation's history, it has inspired several well-made films and dramas. "The Age of Shadows," starring Song Kang-ho and Gong Yoo, was a 2016 action thriller about the missions of a group of Korean resistance fighters during the Japanese colonial period.

"Assassination," which came out a year before, is about a group of Korean assassins plotting to eliminate a high-ranking Japanese military commander during the same period.

There are numerous films and dramas set during the Joseon era (1392-1910) as well. The 2019 TV series "Kingdom," Netflix's first original Korean series, is a horror drama set in a fictional version of the kingdom, ravaged by a virus that turns patients into zombies.

Answer: b)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
