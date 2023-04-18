David Yong drops new single 'Maybe Love' featuring Mamamoo's Moonbyul

Singaporean entrepreneur David Yong continues to expand his scope as a K-pop singer with his new digital single "Maybe Love."
The CEO of Singapore-based Evergreen Group Holdings on April 12 dropped his new single, "Maybe Love," featuring Moonbyul of girl group Mamamoo.
The song marks Yong's return with a Korean song for the first time in around 9 months since the release of his single "In My Pocket" in July 2022.
According to Evergreen Group Holdings, "Maybe Love" is an urban pop-acoustic track about the real and relatable feelings between new lovers who are just about to dive into a relationship.
The song highlights the romantic and soft aspects of Yong's personality. Meanwhile, Moonbyul's charismatic yet genuine rapping style adds to the song's warm spring vibe.
Yong juggles several roles at the age of 35.
As the CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings, he currently oversees businesses in various fields from finance to entertainment spread out across Southeast Asia.
Studying at the prestigious Bristol Law School, Yong spent time as a trainee lawyer early in his career and currently sits as the managing partner of YSL Legal LLP, a boutique law firm specializing in both civil and corporate matters.
He added K-pop singer to his flamboyant resume in 2021 with "My Way," a collaborative single with the renowned Korean ballad group 4Men. The song was featured as an original soundtrack song of the KBS drama series "School 2021."
In February 2022, he dropped "My Way," a song produced by South Korean singer-composer Yoon Min-soo and featured in the Singaporean movie "Ah Girls Go Army."
In July, he teamed up with South Korean rapper Kid Milli to release his first hip-hop song "In My Pocket."
The self-proclaimed "Influencer CEO" is bringing a new wave to the K-pop scene and expanding its presence inside the Asian entertainment realm.
According to Yong's company, he plans to launch a K-content fund in the third quarter of this year to further support the Korean entertainment industry and promote cross-border cultural exchange within Southeast Asia.
In August last year, Yong signed a global agency contract as an artist with Mamamoo's label RBW.
The multifaceted young entrepreneur said his mission in the long term is to build a reliable and recognizable bridge for Korean culture in Southeast Asia and to inspire new artists and entrepreneurs in the next generation.