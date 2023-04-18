David Yong drops new single 'Maybe Love' featuring Mamamoo's Moonbyul

Singaporean entrepreneur David Yong continues to expand his scope as a K-pop singer with his new digital single "Maybe Love."

The CEO of Singapore-based Evergreen Group Holdings on April 12 dropped his new single, "Maybe Love," featuring Moonbyul of girl group Mamamoo.

The song marks Yong's return with a Korean song for the first time in around 9 months since the release of his single "In My Pocket" in July 2022.

According to Evergreen Group Holdings, "Maybe Love" is an urban pop-acoustic track about the real and relatable feelings between new lovers who are just about to dive into a relationship.

The song highlights the romantic and soft aspects of Yong's personality. Meanwhile, Moonbyul's charismatic yet genuine rapping style adds to the song's warm spring vibe.

Yong juggles several roles at the age of 35.

As the CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings, he currently oversees businesses in various fields from finance to entertainment spread out across Southeast Asia.