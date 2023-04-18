 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Yoon vows to root out unfair employment succession

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Apr 18, 2023 - 15:13       Updated : Apr 18, 2023 - 15:13
President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a firm commitment to eliminate unfair employment succession practices, condemning them as against the spirit of the Constitution and as depriving future generations of opportunities.

The elimination of employment succession at industrial sites is considered one of the key tasks of labor reform for Yoon. The goal is in line with his broader efforts to strengthen transparency in union accounting and enforce strict measures against violent acts.

During a livestreamed Cabinet meeting Tuesday morning, Yoon spoke out against the provision in collective agreements of some domestic companies that allow the hiring of employees' children. He described the practice as "very wrong.”

"I have always stressed that the first thing about labor reform is the establishment of labor-management law," he said, urging officials to do their best to break down the hereditary succession of vested interests that violate the Constitution.

In keeping with the president's commitment to eliminate unfair employment succession practices, the Labor Ministry has for the first time initiated judicial action against Kia and its labor union for maintaining an "employment succession" clause in their collective agreement that prioritizes the hiring of children of union members over other candidates.

According to the Labor Ministry, the Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, branch of the ministry took action against some members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, Kia and its CEO on April 7.

The clause in question is the first provision of Article 26 of Kia's labor-management collective agreement, which stipulates that priority in hiring should be given to children of family members who died of illnesses while employed, as well as retirees and long-term employees who have worked for more than 25 years.

Last year in August, the Labor Ministry took corrective action against 63 companies that had provisions in their collective agreements for hiring the children of retirees, long-term workers and family members.

Kia ignored the administrative guidance and signed the agreement last year without revising the provisions. In response, the Labor Ministry issued a correction order in November of the same year, urging the company to eliminate the problematic clause.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114