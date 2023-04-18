 Back To Top
Entertainment

iKON to release 3rd full-length album 'TAKE OFF' on May 4

By Hong Yoo
Published : Apr 18, 2023 - 13:01       Updated : Apr 18, 2023 - 13:43
iKON (143 Entertainment)
iKON (143 Entertainment)

K-pop boy group iKON is making a comeback for the first time since they joined a new label.

iKON is set to drop its third full-length album “TAKE OFF” on May 4, according to 143 Entertainment on Tuesday.

All members of iKON joined 143 Entertainment on Jan. 1 after their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired in December last year.

iKON, consisting of members Bobby, Jay, Song, DK, Ju-ne and Chan, debuted under YG Entertainment in September 2015.

They were grouped together when they took part in Mnet’s idol survival program “WIN: Who is Next?” in 2013 as team B.

They have numerous hits such as “My Type,” “Killing Me,” “Love Scenario,” “Apology” and “Rhythm Ta.”

The group unveiled the schedule for its comeback.

Starting Tuesday with the first set of concept photos titled “U,” iKON will continue releasing teaser content for its new album.

Previously, iKON member Bobby had hinted during an interview with a local media outlet that the new album will be packed with songs made by the members themselves.

Preorders for the album begin on Thursday.

This comeback comes a year after iKON released its fourth mini album “FLASHBACK” and the group’s full-length album comes after five years and three months since its second full-length album “Return.”

Along with its comeback, iKON will embark on its world tour “Take Off” which kicks off in Seoul on May 5-6.

The group will open the series in Taiwan and continue the show around Asia, Europe, and the US through September.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
