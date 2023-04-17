 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] 441 wildfires in Korea so far this year

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 18, 2023 - 08:00       Updated : Apr 18, 2023 - 08:00

The number of large and small forest fires in Korea has increased every year over the past decade.

On April 11, A massive wildfire hit the northeastern coastal city of Gangneung, Gangwon Province, destroying about 70 homes and buildings, and burning woodland the size of 530 soccer fields.

President Yoon Suk Yeol designated Gangneung a special disaster zone on April 12 after the eastern coastal city was ravaged.

According to the Korea Forest Service, 441 forest fires have occurred nationwide this year. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
