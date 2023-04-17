Lee Kigwang returns as solo artist with 'Predator'

Singer Lee Kigwang, who is also a member of the K-pop group Highlight, is back as a solo artist with his first full-length album "Predator."

Lee held a press conference in Seoul on Monday before the album's release later in the evening.

"I'm happy to be back doing my main job," Lee said during the press event. "I made the album thinking about what I could show more as a solo artist. I worked on it hoping I could show an upgraded version of myself as a solo musician compared to four years ago. Hopefully, that can sink in with listeners of this album."

"Predator" is a 12-track package, of which Lee wrote the melodies or lyrics to 10 of the songs.

The 12 songs are all of different genres, colors and messages, the artist explained.

"It took a long time for me to decide which 12 songs could show an improved version of myself," he said, adding, "Making the track list also took time. (I thought about) how I could present a cathartic experience through the song's order. I picked out the songs that I could do best. That's how 'Predator' came to be the title song."

Leading the album is the titular track "Predator," which Lee says he picked out with the help of Highlight members.

"I couldn't decide between two songs -- the powerful, bold 'Predator,' and another song which was also strong but carried a fresher note," he said, adding that he listened to both songs about 50 times each to decide.

"All the members gave good comments, and Yoseob's advice that 'Predator' seems like the song through which I can display everything I had wanted to show onstage really helped," he said.