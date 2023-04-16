 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Smartphone sales slide

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 17, 2023 - 08:00       Updated : Apr 17, 2023 - 08:00

Sales of smartphones in South Korea fell 6 percent last year from a year earlier, industry data showed.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s leading smartphone maker, saw its smartphone sales decline 2 percent on-year in its home country in 2022, while sales of Apple’s iPhone inched down 0.4 percent from a year ago, market analyst firm Counterpoint Research said.

Sales of others tumbled 71 percent on-year last year due to a base effect stemming from LG Electronics’ exit from the mobile business in 2021.

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S22 Ultra was the bestselling smartphone model last year, followed by the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22 5G and iPhone 13. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
