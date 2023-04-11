 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

4 Southeast Asian women held captive by sex traffickers on Jeju Island

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Apr 11, 2023 - 14:54       Updated : Apr 11, 2023 - 14:55
A censored picture of the Southeast Asian women who were held captive and forced to work as prostitutes. (Jeju Provincial Police Agency)
A censored picture of the Southeast Asian women who were held captive and forced to work as prostitutes. (Jeju Provincial Police Agency)

Four Southeast Asian women were held captive and forced to work as prostitutes on Jeju Island, Korea's southern resort island. The suspects who allegedly held the women have been arrested, local police said Tuesday.

The island's provincial police agency said they had arrested four suspects, including a Korean bar owner in his 40s, his Chinese wife, and two of their accomplices. The suspects have been sent to the prosecutor's office.

The victims arrived in Korea in November for work, but they had been deceived by an immigration broker. The broker allegedly swindled the victims by promising them employment as servers at restaurants on Jeju Island.

The four women were confined in a basement studio located one kilometer away from the bar -- the front for a brothel -- where they were sexually exploited. One of the accomplices reportedly lived with them to monitor them around the clock. The police rescued the four women in March.

One of the victims managed to escape during the daytime on March 4 when everyone was asleep. She sought help from the police, who later transferred the victims to a shelter.

The suspects ran their business with the main entrance closed and the lights turned off to evade detection. They required customers to make reservations for sexual services.

The immigration broker had already left the country before the case was reported to the police. "The Korean police have sought Interpol's assistance in locating the broker," said a police officer.

Local reports indicate that embassy officials from the relevant countries have also visited Jeju Island to investigate the case.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114