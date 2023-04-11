Ive's 11 shades in 1st LP, 'I've Ive'

Ive poses for picture during a press event for its first LP, "I've Ive," held in Seoul on Monday. (Starship Entertainment)

Super rookie group Ive sings of self-worth and confidence through its first full-length album, "I've Ive."

Ahead of releasing the album on Monday evening, the six members -- An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wongyoung, Liz and Leeseo -- held a media event in Seoul that evening. Rei took pictures only and sat out of the press conference due to poor health.

The album marked the group's comeback in eight months since the release of its third single, "After Like." It is also the group's first album since its debut single, "Eleven," dropped in December 2019.

"We're finally dropping our first full-length album since our debut. We've shown diverse sides of ourselves through the past three singles, but with this album, we've worked especially hard to show more of our charms," An Yujin, the group's leader, said on Monday.

The 11-track collection portrays messages of self-love and confidence, values that have identified Ive through its songs.

"It portrays the bold and confident attitude and values that identify Ive," Yujin said, adding, "It embodies our strong ambitions to enjoy the ups and downs of life."

Fronting the album is "I Am," a song through which the group continues its message about self-love. But unlike its past songs, this time, the focus is not about being confident when in love but living an independent life itself, the group explained.

"The title song sings about an independent attitude in life to have faith in the steps we take. It renders out a powerful message about discovering a new side of myself today," Jang Wonyoung said.

Such message is also portrayed visually in the music video, Gaeul said.

"We tried to visually emphasize the contrast of ups and downs in the music video to depict our message of confidence and not being afraid of the rise and fall, but rather enjoying them, and that it will be us, Ive, who will stand at the pinnacle, shining brightly," Gaeul explained.