[History Through The Korea Herald] That May when truth was muzzled

“Dialogue under way at riot-torn Kwangju,” reads the top headline on the front page of The Korea Herald’s May 23, 1980 edition. It says the “bloody riot that has gripped this provincial capital city” was on the verge of control, with representatives of the demonstrators beginning talks with government authorities. According to the article, authorities accepted several demands by the “rioters who have taken over the city of 800,000,” and the student leaders called out to protesters to lay down the military weapons they seized during the “bloody rampage.” Acting Prime Minister Park Choong-hoon urged the nation not to pay any attention to “groundless rumors” about Gwangju, adding that the martial law command is investigating opposition politician Kim Dae-jung on suspicion of instigating the student demonstrators. It also appears that nine people were confirmed dead during the “students’ uprising” at the time. Looking back over four decades later, it is alarming to see how little the truth was reflected on the newspaper page. It is widely recognized now that the blood was on the hands of the government, which has been held responsible for hundreds of deaths during the blood-stained crackdown on pro-democracy protests that went down in Gwangju.

Front page of the May 23 edition of The Korea Herald (The Korea Herald)

From the military turning guns on unarmed civilians to the newspaper failing to grasp the truth, the South Korean system failed in more than one way, the reasons for which can be traced back to the junta and its leader who is still despised by many Koreans today: Chun Doo-hwan. December coup in 1979, and tension before bloodbath On Oct. 26, 1979, what had been unthinkable happened. President Park Chung-hee -- a dictator for nearly two decades -- was assassinated by his intelligence chief Kim Jae-gyu. Less than a month after Park’s death on Dec. 12, Army Maj. Gen. Chun Doo-hwan seized control of the military via a coup, paving the way for his eventual rise as the country’s next dictator. After the coup, the administration of interim President Choi Kyu-hah remained for some time. Although powerless to stop Chun's ascent to power, Choi did manage one significant act -- pardoning or reinstating several of the late tyrant's political rivals, including Kim Dae-jung. With Park gone and the military junta seemingly fallen, pro-democracy demonstrations erupted across the country, led mostly by college students. Martial law command deployed troops in major cities in early May 1980, which turned out to be prerequisite for the May 17 coup by Chun where he finally gained full control of the nation. Pro-democracy campaigners were arrested again -- including Kim Dae-jung. The May 16 edition of The Korea Herald devoted a full page to a story titled “Tens of thousands of students demonstrate in nation’s streets” to deliver the news of the situation. According to the article, 40,000 to 50,000 university students took to the streets in the nation’s capital and most populous city, demanding the end of martial law. Kim's arrest sparked outrage across many regions, but nowhere as severe as in Gwangju and the North and South Jeolla provinces. As a Jeolla native, Kim was highly respected by many residents of the southwestern region, who felt that they had been unjustly discriminated against during the reign of the Gyeongsang-native President Park. The aforementioned story conveys that an estimated 16,000 people from universities in Gwangju had taken to the streets. The figure is a testament to how angry Gwangju was, considering the city’s population was less than one-tenth that of Seoul. With the military breathing down their necks, student bodies of 24 universities in Seoul on May 16 agreed to temporarily cease protests on May 16. The May 15 edition of The Korea Herald featured a front-page story titled "Protest march off campus to be dealt with by law," which highlighted the stern warnings issued by the Education Ministry against demonstrations. But Gwangju was not going to back down. An estimated 30,000 residents and students gathered that day in front of the provincial government office to protest. According to the May 18 Institute at Chonnam National University, while protests in Seoul and other cities had somewhat subsided, the atmosphere in Gwangju was starkly different. They were still gripped by the joint protests of some 100,000 students across 30 universities that took place at Seoul Station on May 15. On May 16, ominous scenes began to appear, such as a convoy of military vehicles entering the city via freeway.

A May 23, 1980 file photo shows the military in the outskirts of Gwangju, cutting off the road leading to the city. (The Korea Herald)