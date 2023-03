Hyundai Glovis, a logistics affiliate under South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motor Group, said Thursday that the company will ship the Korean Red Cross' two 5-ton trucks to Turkey for free to help the earthquake-hit people there. One truck is equipped with clothes washers and dryers, and the other has cooking tools that can provide meals enough for 300 people at once.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com