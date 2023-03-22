Hana Financial vows to fight falling birthrate

Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo (center left) and Cha University Medical Center's global research director, Cha Kwang-ryul (center right), pose for a photo after a signing ceremony held at the medical group's Pangyo branch in Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Cha University Medical Center, a medical group specializing in fertility treatments, to make joint efforts to tackle the nation’s chronic low birthrate.

The two institutions held a signing ceremony for the new partnership at Cha Bio Complex in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, with their leaders, including Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, in attendance.

Korea’s birthrate – the average number of children born to a woman in her reproductive years – hit a record low of 0.78 last year despite nationwide efforts to elevate the figure.

Under the agreement, the two entities plan to set up an integrated system that provides Hana employees with support for various fertility treatments. They also pledged to support some 6,000 female firefighters by offering them free fertility examinations and other financial support for egg-freezing procedures.

“Our cooperation with Cha University Medical Center is a meaningful step in our efforts to help overcome the low birthrate and create environments for people to balance work and family more easily,” Ham said during the event, adding the financial giant will ramp up efforts to enhance welfare of female workers overall.