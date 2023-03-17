 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher as banking jitters ease

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2023 - 09:47       Updated : Mar 17, 2023 - 09:47
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Seoul stocks opened higher Friday on news that a group of banks would throw a lifeline to a troubled US bank.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 15.84 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,393.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, Wall Street finished up after 11 American banks vowed to inject $30 billion into the ailing San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, reassuring investors of the financial soundness of the US banking system.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.17 percent, the S&P 500 added 1.76 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.48 percent.

In Seoul, top-cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.84 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix jumped 5.06 percent.

Internet giant Naver climbed 1.47 percent, and Kakao, the operator of South Korea's dominant messaging app, KakaoTalk, rose 1 percent.

Battery makers lost ground, with LG energy Solutions edging down 2.43 percent and Samsung SDI losing 2.3 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem declined 2.19 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,302.9 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 10.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114