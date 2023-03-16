Korea, Japan biz groups to create future partnership fund

Kim Byong-joon (left), acting chief of the Korean Federation of Industries, and Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, commonly known as Keidanren, announce joint declaration to set up future partnership fund at Keidanren's office in Tokyo on Thursday. (Korean Federation of Industries)

The two biggest business groups from South Korea and Japan will establish two future partnership funds as the two countries’ economic sectors try to mend ties and strengthen cooperation, according to officials Thursday.

Kim Byong-joon, acting chief of the Korean Federation of Industries, and Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, commonly known as Keidanren, announced the joint declaration in Tokyo.

According to the declaration, the FKI will create a Korea-Japan future partnership fund and Keidanren will set up a Japan-Korea future partnership fund. Sizes of the funds were not disclosed.

“With this fund, we will research for the future vision that the two countries should move toward, carry out projects to solve the common problems the two countries face, promote the exchange of personnel who will be in charge of the future and expand and strengthen the economic relationship between the two countries,” the groups said.

The business leaders pointed out that there are numerous problems that Korea and Japan need to work together to overcome, including maintaining and enhancing the free and open international order, coping with movements to weaponized resources and energy, green and digital transformation, low fertility and aging population and realization of sustainable development goals.

“Korea and Japan are essential partners that have achieved great advancements by cooperating and increasing exchanges over a wide range of areas since the normalization of national ties in 1965. As the security environment in Northeast Asia becomes graver, the need for Korea and Japan to work closely for the region’s peace and prosperity is increasing,” the groups said.

According to the groups, business officials saw Seoul’s recent announcement of the plan to solve the forced labor issue during the Japanese wartime as an opportunity to bolster the economic ties between the two countries.

The Korean government said earlier this month that it will set up a public foundation to compensate victims of Japan's forced labor with donations from domestic firms.

The declaration came as Korean business tycoons are visiting Japan for a roundtable with Japanese business moguls while President Yoon Suk Yeol is in Japan for a two-day trip to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The FKI and Keidanren organized the Korea-Japan business roundtable for Friday.

According to the FKI, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin will be among 12 South Korean attendees at the meeting.

From the Japanese side, 11 figures including Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura will be present at the roundtable.

“At a time when the atmosphere of recovery has matured for the troubling Korea-Japan relationship and the need for cooperation between the two countries’ economic sectors has grown since the announcement of the resolution for the forced labor issue on (March) 6th, it's meaningful that key businesspeople of Korea and Japan gather to discuss economic cooperation and joint countermeasures for global issues,” said the FKI in the statement.

“With this meeting, we will strengthen the economic cooperation with Japan and put efforts into expanding bilateral investments and personnel exchanges,” the group added.

The Japanese side also expressed a positive outlook for economic ties between the neighboring countries.

“I would like to positively consider what the business world can do to contribute to the future,” Tokura told a news conference last week, noting that the group would consider pushing for joint projects with the FKI.