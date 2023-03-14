 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korean FM congratulates Chinese counterpart following new Beijing Cabinet confirmation

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2023 - 09:22       Updated : Mar 14, 2023 - 09:22
Choe Son-hui. (Yonhap)
Choe Son-hui. (Yonhap)

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has sent a congratulatory message to her Chinese counterpart following the confirmation of Beijing's new Cabinet, according to state media Tuesday.

In the message sent to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, Choe also expressed her willingness to develop the bilateral ties to a new level and strengthen their "strategic and tactical cooperation" in the field of diplomacy, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Choe also praised the traditional friendship between North Korea and China as having displayed its "unique vitality and invincibility" amid complex international politics, the report said.

Qin was among China's five new state councilors approved by China's National People's Congress in the country's once-every-five-years Cabinet reshuffle. China's rubber-stamp parliament unanimously approved President Xi Jinping's third term Friday.

North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun and Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, have also sent similar messages to their respective Chinese counterparts, the KCNA said.

Kim Jong-un, the North's leader, sent a message to Xi on Friday to extend "the warmest congratulations" for his reelection as China's leader for a third term.

North Korea has been deepening its ties with China, the North's traditional ally and economic benefactor, amid global sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114