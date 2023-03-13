Yoon to meet with new ruling party leader ‘twice a month’

President Yoon Suk Yeol (fifth from left) meet with the leaders of the ruling People Power Party for dinner at his office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Monday. From left: Jang Ye-chan, Rep Tae Yong-ho, Rep. Joo Ho-young, Rep. Chung Jin-suk, President Yoon Suk Yeol, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, Kim Jae-won, Kim Byung-min, Rep. Cho Su-jin and Rep. Lee Chul-gyu. (courtesy of Rep. Tae Yong-ho’s office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the freshly elected chairperson of the ruling People Power Party, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, will meet twice a month.

Yoon hosted Kim and the rest of the new People Power Party leadership for dinner at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Monday to celebrate their election at the party convention last week.

Over the private dinner, the president and the party chairperson agreed to “meet regularly, about twice a month” for coordination on policies and other efforts, Kim Byung-min, a supreme council member who was at the dinner, said in a closed-door briefing.

Speaking to reporters, he said Yoon spoke of advancing agenda for middle-class and low-income families, more specifically referring to his recent visit to a Seoul hospital’s pediatric ward.

There was also talk about the president’s impending trip to Japan and the compensation plan for wartime forced labor victims, he added.

The dinner lasted for about two and a half hours. Mostly traditional Korean cuisine was served, such as bean sprouts soup, along with beer.

The party’s chairperson, Kim, and the six members of the supreme council -- Rep. Cho Su-jin, Rep. Tae Yong-ho, Kim Jae-won, Kim Byung-min and Jang Ye-chan -- attended the dinner. Rep. Chung Jin-suk, who served as the acting chair of the party for the last six months, and floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young were also among the attendees.