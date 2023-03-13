 Back To Top
National

Yoon congratulates China's Xi on reelection

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 13, 2023 - 19:38       Updated : Mar 13, 2023 - 21:51
This file photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol giving a speech on March 8. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol giving a speech on March 8. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his election for a third term, an informed official said.

In the message, Yoon said they had a productive discussion on the development of the relations between the two countries during their first summit at a Group of 20 meeting last year, according to the state-run China Central Television.

Yoon also expressed his hope to maintain close communication with Xi, and further deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, the report said.

On Friday, Xi was reelected president for another five-year term by the National People's Congress, becoming the longest-serving head of state of China. (Yonhap)

