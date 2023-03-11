Despite 2 straight losses, S. Korea still alive, barely

Tokyo -- Having dropped its first two games of the World Baseball Classic (WBC), South Korea no longer controls its own destiny.

In order to reach the quarterfinals as one of the top two teams in Pool B, South Korea must win its two remaining games and pray for help from other countries.

South Korea lost to Australia 8-7 on Thursday and then to Japan 13-4 on Friday. It will next play the Czech Republic at noon Sunday and close out the first round against China at 7 p.m. Monday. All games are at Tokyo Dome.

As unlikely as it may be, there is one scenario in which South Korea can still make the quarterfinals.

Japan currently leads the group with two wins and it should cruise past the Czech Republic and Australia to go undefeated.

As of Saturday morning, Australia and the Czech Republic have one win apiece, while South Korea and China have two losses each.

For South Korea to advance, Japan must win out to finish at 4-0 and South Korea must win its final two games.