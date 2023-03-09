 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

‘Physical: 100’ creators deny manipulation in final match

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Mar 9, 2023 - 17:07       Updated : Mar 9, 2023 - 17:10
A scene from
A scene from "Physical: 100" (Netflix)

The production team of the Netflix show “Physical: 100” disclosed the original video recordings of the show's final match and emphasized that “there was no manipulation of the results.”

The reality survival program, which aimed to find the fittest among 100 contestants, crowned CrossFit athlete and snowboarder Woo Jin-yong as the winner after the final “rope pulling” match against Olympic cyclist Jung Hae-min on Feb. 21.

However, controversy arose when runner-up Jung, speaking with a local media outlet, said that the finale had to be suspended twice and that his request to air the rematches was ignored.

Director Jang Ho-gi explained how the final match had been suspended twice, during a press conference held at the MBC headquarters in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday.

“An unexpected noise problem occurred and the production team officially requested a halt due to safety issues for the contestants,” said Jang. “It is not true that Woo requested the first game to be stopped by raising his hand.”

In the original video shown to reporters Thursday, a loud noise of the rope being pulled could be heard one minute into the game and continued for about 9 minutes. The production team then announced that the game would be briefly stopped.

“A huge, frictional noise which hadn't been heard in simulations continued for a long time. We didn’t want to stop the game and interfere but the level of noise reached a point where we deemed that we could not use the recording and that this could be an indicator of a potential accident,” said Jang.

The video showed the game resume and after just 26 seconds, Woo’s rope got twisted inside the trolley and is completely stopped. The whistle was blown to let Jung know the game was stopped.

“We judged that the accident was unrelated to the performers’ talent and requested an immediate stop.”

Jang explained that the trolley was designed to require extreme endurance and mental strength by pulling an infinite rope, whose length was not disclosed to the contestants.

He continued, “each situation was explained to both contestants and the way to resume the matches were negotiated and agreed upon by the two athletes.”

“I would like to say once again that our production team did not do any unfair manipulation to affect the match,” said Jang.

“We apologize to Woo and Jung, and other participants and viewers for such unexpected incidents.”

Jang said he hopes to meet the two contestants in person and apologize to resolve the misunderstanding.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114