OLED TV war looms as Samsung returns after 10-year hiatus

Following its global launch last year, Samsung Electronics introduced its first organic light-emitting diode TVs in a decade on Thursday, making official its comeback to the market, which is dominated by its crosstown rival, LG Electronics.

The tech giant held a media event at its headquarters in Gangnam, southern Seoul, unveiling its brand new product lineup, which includes Neo Quantum dot LED and OLED TVs.

The Neo QLED TVs introduced at Thursday’s event comprised 24 models in seven series. So far, it provides six different size options between 43-inch and 85-inch TVs, but its biggest 98-inch model will be released soon in line with customers’ strong preference for a bigger screen, Samsung said.

Samsung officials boasted its confidence in the quality of its OLED TV products. By prioritizing its premium TV lineup, Samsung has upheld its leadership in the global TV market for 17 years, exemplified best by its Neo QLED lineup, the officials explained.

“Neo QLED 8K, which has led the global premium TV market, delivers a new viewing experience with enhanced performance in 2023. This year, we have further expanded choices for customers by releasing our OLED TVs,” said Hwang Tae-hwan, executive vice president of Korea sales & marketing at Samsung Electronics.