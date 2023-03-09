OLED TV war looms as Samsung returns after 10-year hiatus

Following its global launch last year, Samsung Electronics introduced its first organic light-emitting diode TVs in a decade on Thursday, making official its comeback to the market, which is dominated by its crosstown rival, LG Electronics.
The tech giant held a media event at its headquarters in Gangnam, southern Seoul, unveiling its brand new product lineup, which includes Neo Quantum dot LED and OLED TVs.
The Neo QLED TVs introduced at Thursday’s event comprised 24 models in seven series. So far, it provides six different size options between 43-inch and 85-inch TVs, but its biggest 98-inch model will be released soon in line with customers’ strong preference for a bigger screen, Samsung said.
Samsung officials boasted its confidence in the quality of its OLED TV products. By prioritizing its premium TV lineup, Samsung has upheld its leadership in the global TV market for 17 years, exemplified best by its Neo QLED lineup, the officials explained.
“Neo QLED 8K, which has led the global premium TV market, delivers a new viewing experience with enhanced performance in 2023. This year, we have further expanded choices for customers by releasing our OLED TVs,” said Hwang Tae-hwan, executive vice president of Korea sales & marketing at Samsung Electronics.
“Samsung’s 2023 TV lineup will offer customers the best on-screen experience with ample benefits,” he added.
The number of preorders of Samsung's 2023 TV models exceeded 1,200 units, surpassing last year's figures. Neo QLED and OLED TVs, respectively, accounted for 80 percent and 20 percent of the total preorders, according to Samsung.
The tech giant’s decision to turn its eye back on OLED business is likely due to the fast-growing OLED TV market despite sluggish demand for TVs.
Samsung rolled out its first OLED TV -- a 55-inch curved TV with full high-definition capabilities -- in 2013, but ditched the business within a year, citing high prices and low yield rates in production. Since then, it has poured resources into upgrading its liquid-crystal display TVs and branded its latest LCD TVs as “QLED TVs,” using its own quantum dot technology.
Samsung’s new OLED TV lineup is equipped with a neural artificial intelligence quantum processor 4K, which enables brighter and more vivid displays while maintaining the advantages of OLED technology, the company said.
On Wednesday, LG Electronics held a press briefing with a group of local reporters in Seoul, ahead of the official release of its 2023 TV lineup next week while celebrating its 10th year of launching its first OLED TVs.
The world's No. 1 OLED TV maker, which has dominated almost 60% of OLED TV sales globally, welcomed more tech firms, including Samsung joining the business in terms of expanding the size of the OLED market.
The brand new Samsung OLED TV model’s price here ranges from 3.09 million won ($2,340) to 7.99 million won depending on size, while LG's new OLED TV will be priced between 3.19 million won and 9 million won.