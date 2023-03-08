Alliance for Protection of Videogram to fight against pirate content sites

The newly formed organization will officially kick off by filing a criminal complaint against Noonoo TV, an illegal streaming site, with the authorities, on Thursday.

Collaborating with the world’s leading content protection coalition, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, the Alliance for Protection of Videogram plans to take strict measures against any issues in regard to copyright infringement and pirate content sites.

Major South Korean broadcasters, KBS, MBC, JTBC, and the Korean Copyright Commission have joined forces with the production company Studio LuluLala (SLL) and the video streaming platforms Wavve and Tving to launch an alliance to stop the illegal act of digital piracy, on Wednesday.

Even though Noonoo TV’s access was blocked several times, the website managed to bypass them and continue with their operations, APV said in a press release Wednesday. According to Noonoo TV, the platform accumulated more than 1.5 billion view for its video content as of Feb. 3, a number larger than that of any other local streaming platforms.

“Noonoo TV does not only upload past TV dramas and films, but also posts recent smash-hit projects as well. This may be one of the reasons why the local streamers are losing their subscribers,” a video streaming platform official told The Korea Herald.

An Sang-pil, a copyright specialist for the terrestrial broadcast MBC, said that the APV will deal with illegal streaming issues not only within Korea but also abroad.

“We will take various measures to protect Korean creative contents overseas, allowing the creators and the related industries to develop in a safe environment,” An told The Korea Herald.

“There are more organizations and companies, which wish to join hands with APV. We will take an active response to protect the rights of copyright owners and legal content users,” An added.