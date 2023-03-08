 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Pig farm owner arrested for disposing of Thai worker's dead body

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Mar 8, 2023 - 14:11       Updated : Mar 8, 2023 - 14:11
The deceased Thai farm worker's room in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Pocheon Migrant Workers Center)
The deceased Thai farm worker's room in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Pocheon Migrant Workers Center)

A pig farm owner in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, has been arrested on the suspicion of disposing of the dead body of a Thai farm worker earlier this month, according to local police Wednesday.

According to the Pocheon Police Station, the farm owner is alleged to have buried the body of the 60-something Thai man on a nearby hill on March 2 at around 8:00 a.m. The deceased had lived and worked at the farm for nearly a decade and a post-mortem autopsy suggests he likely died of underlying health problems, rather than as a result of homicide.

Police recovered the body the same day, after receiving a missing person report from a neighbor. The investigators are said to have secured surveillance camera footage showing the farm owner moving his tractor in the direction of the hill.

The detained suspect has admitted to the charge.

Civic group Pocheon Migrant Workers Center raised suspicions that the deceased worker, who was an illegal migrant, may have been subjected to inhumane working conditions. It is reported that he, along with the farm’s owner, raised almost 1,000 pigs at the farm.

A small room adjacent to the pen where the deceased man worked had no heating and black mold on walls and ceilings, according to Kim Dal-sung, head of the PMWC.

“When I entered the room, it was hard to breathe because of the smell of pig excrement. Given that the deceased worked there for more than a decade, the potential link between his death and the poor working conditions should be thoroughly investigated,” Kim said.

The police, the labor ministry and other related organizations are currently examining the farm’s work environment, while looking to determine whether the worker had been subjected to mistreatment.



By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114