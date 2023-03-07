 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK Inc. materials to take over US clean energy firm

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Mar 7, 2023 - 15:02       Updated : Mar 7, 2023 - 15:05
Logos of SK Inc. materials (top) and 8 Rivers
Logos of SK Inc. materials (top) and 8 Rivers

SK Inc. materials, a semiconductor and display material subsidiary under South Korea’s SK Group, said Tuesday it will acquire 8 Rivers, a US group of green technology companies under 8 Rivers Capital, with an additional equity investment.

The SK Inc. board approved investing an additional $300 million in 8 Rivers at Monday’s meeting. The deal, which will be completed by July, will see the advanced materials unit acquire a 100 percent stake in the US clean energy company, SK officials said.

SK Inc.’s in-house company SK Inc. materials purchased a 12 percent stake in 8 Rivers for $100 million in March last year. The backing from SK was intended to help the US company expand and accelerate the deployment of its clean technologies.

Founded in 2008, the North Carolina-based 8 Rivers owns a patent technology that produces clean electricity and blue hydrogen by capturing carbon dioxide. It also has the technology to produce blue hydrogen by liquefying carbon dioxide without needing a separate facility for hydrogen generation.

After completing the takeover process, SK plans to incorporate 8 Rivers into a wholly owned subsidiary and make further inroads into North America based on the clean energy firm’s carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies.

SK also looks to bolster its energy business, targeting Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia that have a high fossil fuel dependency. Its mid- and long-term goal is to introduce 8 Rivers’ technologies to become a low-cost and high-efficiency CCUS total solution provider at home.

“With the latest takeover deal, we’re expected to make a bigger leap forward by combining both 8 Rivers’ proprietary technologies and our business capabilities,” SK Inc. Materials CEO Lee Yong-wook said. “We’ll expand global cooperation and put in our utmost efforts towards global net zero.”

Recently, SK has been strengthening its clean energy business, in addition to its advanced materials business related to semiconductors, displays and batteries.

Last month, it entered the blue ammonia market in partnership with global energy giant ExxonMobil. The two sides made an agreement on the mass production of blue ammonia using next-generation carbon capture technology and the fuel’s adoption in Korea.

Earlier this month, the advanced materials unit also made an equity investment in Ion Clean Energy, a leading US carbon capture technology developer, for a strategic partnership on the development of carbon capture, utilization and storage technology in Asia.

Meanwhile, SK Group pledged at the last year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to reduce carbon emissions by 200 million metric tons by 2030, which is about 1 percent of the global carbon reduction targets required to curb climate change.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114