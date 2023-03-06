Le Sserafim's Kim Chaewon to star in first TV show

K-pop group Le Sserafim member Kim Chaewon is making her first appearance as a regular cast member of the TV variety show, ENA's "HyeMiLeeYeChaePa."

The channel unveiled an interview with Chaewon on Monday ahead of the program's kick-off on Sunday evening.

"This is my first time starring in a TV show alone and I'm thrilled," Chaewon said in a written interview with ENA.

"I'm not sure exactly which part of me makes people laugh but I feel good when people laugh because of me and pay attention to me. I'm happy to be taking part in this variety show through which I expect I'll be able to show my genuine and honest side," the singer added.

"HyeMiLeeYeChaePa" takes the first syllable of the names of its star-studded cast: singer-actor Hyeri, Miyeon of K-pop group (G)I-dle, star choreographer Leejung, soloist Choi Yena, Le Sserafim's Chaewon and TV personality Patricia.

Referred to by acronym "HMLYCP," the program will follow the journey of the six stars as they settle together in a secluded mountainside area, taking on various missions to procure daily necessities.

This is the first time that Chaewon is appearing on a TV variety show as a regular member outside of her group, Le Sserafim. Le Sserafim is a five-piece girl group that debuted under Source Music, a subsidiary label of Hybe, in May 2022.

"At my first meeting (for the program), I only heard that I'd be doing the show with Hyeri. I've liked Hyeri since I was young and have watched many variety shows that she featured in, so I was really looking forward to starring with her," Chaewon said in the interview.

About the other members, Chaewon said, "Everyone is bright and nice, so we get along really well," adding, "When I'm with the eonnis (Korean word referring to older sisters) and Patricia, I have so much fun that I feel like I'm going to just play and have fun when I go into shooting for the show."

The fact that Chaewon is the only "I" (referring to the introvert personality type in the popular MBTI test) person among the six-member cast is also a fun point for fans watching the show.

"All the members of Le Sserafim are 'I.' I'm among the high-tension members inside the group, but I was kind of exhausted by the explosive energy of H-M-L-Y-P in the beginning," Chaewon said, adding she now fits quite well into the team of extroverted characters.

Taking the helm of "HMLYCP" is star producer Lee Tae-kyung, who previously rolled out hit programs "Amazing Saturday" and "Life Bar" on tvN. The upcoming show will be the first project launched by Lee after he moved to independent production house TEO last year.

"HyeMiLeeYeChaePa" is slated to air its first episode on Sunday at 7:50 p.m..