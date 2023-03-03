 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Samsung’s global DRAM market share inched up; revenue plummeted in Q4

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 3, 2023 - 16:07       Updated : Mar 3, 2023 - 16:07
Samsung Electronics' chip manufacturing complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (Bloomberg)
Samsung Electronics' chip manufacturing complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (Bloomberg)

As global chipmakers struggle with a severe market downturn, Samsung Electronics managed to maintain its market share while seeing a sharp loss in revenue, data showed on Thursday.

According to market tracker TrendForce, global DRAM revenue fell by 32.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, when compared to the previous quarter, showing a decline similar to the 36 percent of the final quarter of the 2008 -- when the world was hit by a major financial crisis.

The top three DRAM suppliers, Samsung, SK hynix and Micron, all posted a significant on-quarter drop in revenue.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, witnessed its DRAM revenue standing at $5.50 billion, down 25.1 percent. But its market share edged up 4.4 percentage points to record 45.1 percent in the period, showing the only increase among the three top players that occupy over 95 percent of the global DRAM market, TrendForce said.

“Samsung was the most aggressive in the price competition during the quarter, so it was able to raise shipments despite the general demand slump,” the market tracker said.

Second runner-up SK hynix posed a quarter-on-quarter drop of 35.2 percent in DRAM revenue to about $3.40 billion, while Micron’s figure stood at $2.83 billion, a 41.2 percent slide.

TrendForce attributed the steep drop in overall revenue of the DRAM market in the fourth quarter to the plunge in overall average selling price, with inventory accumulating rapidly in the third quarter of 2022.

Among the major categories of DRAM products, server DRAM suffered the sharpest price drop in the fourth quarter, falling by some 23 to 35 percent depending on product type.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114