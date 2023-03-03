J-Hope of BTS drops new single 'on the street'

Image from J-Hope's new solo single "on the street" (Big Hit Music)

J-Hope of global K-pop sensation BTS dropped his new single, "on the street," on Friday, sending through music a message to fans before setting off to the military.

Dropped at 2 p.m. Friday, "on the street" came seven months after his solo debut with the album "Jack in the Box" in July.

An easy-to-listen lo-fi hip-hop tune, the song carries J-Hope's earnest heart to share hope and joy through music.

The rapper-dancer of BTS contributed in writing the melody and lyrics.

The song conveys two messages: One, about his dream of becoming an artist that begins from the streets, and the other, of the path that he will continue to walk with his fans.

J-Hope teamed up with American rapper J. Cole for the new single, and collaborated with him for the song's music video that was also dropped Friday.

The BTS member's connection with J. Cole dates back to 2013. A month after the group's debut that year, the septet unveiled their post-debut impressions and thoughts through a remake of J. Cole's "Born Sinner," and dropped it under the title "Born Singer" for free online. "Born Singer" was officially released as a part of the group's ninth anniversary anthology album "Proof" in June 2022.

In August, the K-pop musician met J. Cole in person at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago. J-Hope took part in the four-day US music festival as a headliner.

Meanwhile, the song is expected to be the last release from J-Hope before he begins his mandatory military duty.

BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Sunday announced that the 29-year-old will be enlisting. All able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28 are obligated to serve in the military.

While the agency did not give a specific enlistment date, the singer said during a live broadcast the same day on the online fan community platform Weverse that he will not begin his service immediately.

J-Hope will be the second member from BTS to enlist following the group's leader Jin.