Motion for arrest warrant for opposition head narrowly defeated

Democratic Party of Korea leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung avoided an arrest warrant by a close margin in a National Assembly vote on Monday, despite earlier pledges from the party that the motion will be defeated by “an overwhelming majority.”

The motion to allow a judge to consider an arrest warrant for Lee, submitted to the National Assembly last week by the Seoul Central District Court, was rejected by a slim majority of 139 to 138 in an anonymous vote. Nine were abstain votes and 11 were considered invalid.

The thin margin in Monday’s vote comes as a shock as high-ranking Democratic Party figures have consistently said not only would the motion not pass the National Assembly, but that it would be struck down “by a landslide.”

A senior Democratic Party official told The Korea Herald in a phone call that the vote count was reflective of Lee’s “slipping grip on the party.”

“It’s shocking. More Democratic Party lawmakers have voted in favor of the arrest warrant motion than the last time,” he said, referring to Rep. Noh Woong-rae, another Democratic Party lawmaker who had an arrest warrant filed after him two months ago. The motion for Noh’s arrest warrant at the time was voted down by a greater margin of 161 to 101.

“This may be where Lee stands among Democratic Party lawmakers. If prosecutors decide to send another arrest warrant Lee’s way for a second time, it would be difficult to rally support from within his own party.”

Yun Tae-gon, a political analyst who was an advisor for then-candidate Ahn Cheol-soo in the 2012 presidential race, said in a phone call with The Korea Herald that Monday’s vote came as Democratic Party lawmakers are forced to think about their next move with the general election slated for next year.

“Democratic Party lawmakers likely had the general election in mind when they were casting their ballots, and that having someone like Lee, who is facing mounting legal problems, as the leader was not going to work out in the party’s favor,” he said.

“The abstain votes probably belong to Democratic Party lawmakers because for the ruling party, the choice is clear.”

Monday’s plenary session was attended by all of 169 Democratic Party lawmakers, and 114 ruling People Power Party lawmakers.

Ahead of the voting, Lee once again denied any wrongdoing, saying that all of the accusations brought against him so far were “political” and “made up.”

“The move to arrest the leader of the largest opposition party is a clear threat to democracy,” he said in an address to fellow National Assembly members at the plenary session.

“This day will go down in history as the day the rule of law has fallen.”

Also speaking at the plenary session, Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon made the case for passing the motion, saying, Lee “must appear before court as would any other ordinary South Korean in a same situation.”

He said that over the past year, the court has already issued arrest warrants for four of the key accused, including a key Lee aide, and that several more have been indicted in the same criminal cases involving the Democratic Party leader.

“The basis for the arrests and indictments for many of the accomplices has already been established in court,” he said.

“There is no grounds for the Democratic Party to continue to claim that all of the emerging evidence are fabricated.”

Prosecutors have sought to arrest Lee over corruption controversies dating to his tenure as the mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province and as Gyeonggi governor, more specifically from 2013 to 2018.

In the arrest warrant application, prosecutors said Lee, while heading the municipal offices, allowed close associates and private developers to together pocket some 788 billion won ($596 million) in profit from a public real estate project.

Prosecutors also said Lee received at least 13.3 billion won under the pretext of sponsorships from companies for a soccer team owned by Seongnam and gave them favors such as changing building permits or land use in exchange.

These accusations together amount to violations of the laws on prevention of conflicts of interest by public officials, anti-corruption, special economic crimes and concealment of criminal proceeds, the prosecutors said.

Under the Constitution, lawmakers are immune from criminal detention or arrest without National Assembly approval. A judge must obtain majority consent of the National Assembly before issuing an arrest warrant for a lawmaker, according to the National Assembly Act.

Other opposition parties including the progressive Justice Party called on Lee to waive his immunity from arrest, as he had pledged to as the Democratic Party candidate in the presidential election last year.

Cho Sang-ho, deputy head of the Democratic Party’s legal affairs committee, told The Korea Herald on Sunday that the immunity was Lee’s “constitutional right.”

“This immunity is guaranteed by the Constitution to protect political oppositions in instances of oppression that we are witnessing right now.”

While the Democratic Party’s own bylaws say lawmakers under investigation for corruption-related criminal accusations are to be suspended, the party leaders have said that Lee would be exempt.

“There is no question in the case of Chairperson Lee, the ongoing investigations constitute opposition oppression. He was President Yoon’s opponent in the last presidential election, and this is clearly an attempt to remove a political adversary,” the party’s Secretary-General Cho said.