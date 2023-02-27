 Back To Top
Business

Kumho Tire inks sponsorship deal for TCR World Tour

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Feb 27, 2023 - 15:15       Updated : Feb 27, 2023 - 15:15
From left: Yoon Jang-hyuk, Kumho Tire’s senior global marketing manager, WSC Group Chairman Marcello Lotti and Lee Kang-seung, executive director of Kumho Tire's European headquarters, pose for a photo at a title sponsorship signing ceremony in Logano, Switzerland, Thursday. (Kumho Tire)
From left: Yoon Jang-hyuk, Kumho Tire’s senior global marketing manager, WSC Group Chairman Marcello Lotti and Lee Kang-seung, executive director of Kumho Tire's European headquarters, pose for a photo at a title sponsorship signing ceremony in Logano, Switzerland, Thursday. (Kumho Tire)

Kumho Tire announced Monday that it signed a title sponsorship deal for the Kumho Touring Car Racing World Tour with WSC Group in Lugano, Switzerland, Thursday.

The South Korean tire maker plans to supply tires for all the vehicles competing in the 2023 TCR World Tour, an international touring car championship for TCR cars promoted by WSC Group.

The Kumho TCR World Tour will be held at locations in Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Hungary, Uruguay, Argentina, Australia and Macao.

In particular, the Belgian Spa circuit is expected to be fiercely competitive as it is the longest circuit among F1 stadiums. Australia's representative Bathurst circuit also boasts beautiful scenery with a course built on top of the mountainous terrain.

The participating vehicles are all equipped with Kumho’s racing tires ECSTA S700 and ECSTA W701, which exhibit high driving performance and stability even in rainy conditions.

Kumho Tire said it plans to further increase its brand value by adding two regional competitions in South America and the Middle East as well as three national competitions in Australia, Brazil and Finland.

“Kumho Tire is expanding its territory as a partner for the TCR World Tour based on its motorsports technology accumulated over the years,” said Yoon Jang-hyuk, global marketing senior manager at Kumho Tire. “We will continue to strengthen our position as a high-performance brand.”

Meanwhile, Kumho Tire has exclusively supplied tires for TCR Europe, TCR Eastern Europe, TCR Denmark and TCR Spain since 2022, demonstrating its technical prowess and product quality.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
