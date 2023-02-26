[Behind the Wheel] RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, Toyota’s latest offering for EV hesitators

After years of supply chain disruptions and diplomatic tensions, Japanese auto giant Toyota is seeking a turnaround in Korea with its first offering to win back customers -- the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, which combines the best qualities of gas and electric cars.

The plug-in hybrid model is the latest addition to the carmaker’s popular RAV4 crossover utility vehicle lineup. In Korea, the self-charging RAV4 Hybrid was Toyota’s top-selling hybrid car last year, making up 43 percent of hybrid sales and outpacing the Camry Hybrid sedan.

The latest RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, which can drive up to 63 kilometers in electric mode, made its Korean debut on Tuesday.

The car offers four driving modes – Electric, Hybrid, Auto EV/HV and Charge Hold, which can be switched via buttons. The HV mode uses both electric power and a gas engine, while the Auto EV/HV model mostly drives on electricity except when it needs more power and speed. When the battery is about to run out, the Charge Hold mode secures some electric range while driving with energy from the petrol engine.

The Korea Herald’s recent test drive of the car was conducted Thursday from the eastern part of Seoul to Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, which is a round-trip course of some 50 kilometers.

Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors can get 306 horsepower combined, making it the second-most powerful Toyota vehicle only after its sports car GR Supra 3.0, according to Toyota Korea. Its fuel economy and electric mileage ranges are estimated at 15.6 kilometers per liter and 4.2 kilometers per kilowatt, respectively.

The reporter drove the car uphill in the Auto EV/HV mode, but it took little effort to accelerate speed and power. The EV mode allowed for a smooth driving experience both on the road and through curves.

The upgraded sensor system also worked effectively when another car cut in front of the vehicle, as it made an alert sound and automatically helped with the braking.