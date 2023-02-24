Korea's first Culture Minister Lee O-young remembered in memorial exhibition

A memorial exhibition for Korea’s first Culture Minister Lee O-young is held at the National Library of Korea. (National Library of Korea)

A special exhibition in memory of Korea’s first Culture Minister Lee O-young is being held at the National Library of Korea from Saturday through April 23.

To commemorate one of the foremost intellectuals of his time, some 150 people, including current Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon and Lee’s wife Kang In-sook, attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Friday.

“Thank you for remembering (Lee) even after one year has passed," said Kang.

Kang serves as the director of the Young-in Museum of Literature, which she co-established with Lee.

More than 180 books by Lee, manuscripts, pens and pencils and his personal collections are displayed in hoops inspired by the 1988 Seoul Olympics opening ceremony, which Lee directed.

Also on display is a re-creation of his study with the actual desk and chair he used while writing the manuscript for “A Drop of Tears,” his last book.