[Photo News] In commemoration of independence fighter

Starbucks Korea said Thursday it will donate a restored handwritten note of Korean independence movement leader Kim Gu, whose pen name is Baekbeom, to the National Trust for Cultural Heritage as part of its social contribution activities. The note, written in classical Chinese, reads “Yoo Ji Pil Seong,” which can be roughly translated to “If there is a will, it will be achieved.” Kim wrote it to honor the death of independence fighter Yun Bong-gil in 1949. In commemoration of the March 1 Independence Movement Day, the coffee chain plans to hold a delivery ceremony of the note, along with the release of 300 special edition tumblers, next week.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com