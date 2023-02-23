 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

BOK freezes rate, ending hike cycle

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 23, 2023 - 09:57       Updated : Feb 23, 2023 - 13:08
Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong at a Monetary Policy Board meeting held on Thursday (Joint Press Corps)
Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong at a Monetary Policy Board meeting held on Thursday (Joint Press Corps)

The Bank of Korea kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent Thursday, putting on hold its rate-raising policy for the first time in 10 months.

The central bank began a series of rate hikes in August 2021 to tamp down soaring prices amid the pandemic recovery. The BOK raised the benchmark interest rate seven consecutive times.

The bank’s decision falls in line with market expectations which projected it would end the hike considering the slowing global economy.

The US Federal Bank has signaled it will maintain its aggressive monetary policy for the time being to combat ongoing inflation.

Thursday’s decision takes the gap between Korea's key rate and that of the US to 1.75 percentage points, breaking the previous 1.5 percentage point record set in 2000.

The widened gap has led to concerns it could lead to foreign capital outflow and the fall of the Korean currency against the dollar.

The next rate-setting meeting is slated to take place on April 11, following the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March 21-22.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114