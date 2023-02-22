 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook tops 300m views with Charlie Puth collab video

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Feb 22, 2023 - 20:38       Updated : Feb 22, 2023 - 20:38

(Credit: Big Hit Music)
(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The music video for the collaboration of BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth, “Left and Right,” has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

The American singer and songwriter and the Korean idol joined forces for the song unveiled in June last year. It stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 17 weeks in a row after hitting the chart at No. 22. It also was No. 1 on iTunes top songs charts in 106 regions and has been streamed via Spotify over 500 million times.

The single was picked as one of the 17 Biggest Song Collaborations of 2022 by Billboard and named the best collaboration at the E People’s Choice Awards 2022.

Early this year, Jungkook was also named among the “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” by Rolling Stone.

 

Blackpink to host encore concert in Thailand

(Credit: YG Entertainment)
(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink has decided to return to Bangkok for an encore concert in May, according to YG Entertainment on Wednesday.

The company uploaded a poster to announce the concerts on May 27 and 28 at Rajamangala National Stadium, the largest concert venue in Thailand with capacity over 50,000.

The bandmates had expressed the wish to meet fans in the country again at live shows held in the capital in January.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is shooting a music video for her solo debut, the label said Tuesday. The whole video will be filmed overseas during breaks between the group’s ongoing international tour. The foursome continues the tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 4.

 

Kim Wooseok to return next month

(Credit: Singles)
(Credit: Singles)

Singer and actor Kim Wooseok will bring out a new album soon, according to an interview with a local magazine.

It will be about a year since his third solo album “3rd Desire,” and the new album will take a deeper look into his inner feelings he said, hinting that the upcoming music would be a new beginning after the “Desire” trilogy.

He held fan meeting events in Seoul and Bangkok after the release of the third album and appeared in drama series “Twenty-Twenty” and “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.” He also stars as the male lead in “Finland Papa,” a romance drama that begins airing in April.

 

Infinite’s Sungjong to perform new song for fans

(Credit: SPK Entertainment)
(Credit: SPK Entertainment)

Sungjong of Infinite will unveil a new song at a solo fan meeting, the performer confided Wednesday in a livestream.

He is planning to greet fans on his own at fan meetings under the banner “2023 Lee Sungjong Orientation: Again, Spring,” in Seoul on March 4. He admitted that he took to the livestream to drop a hint and added that flowers are the dress code for the event.

The bandmates of the six-piece act have been pursuing individual careers, hosting solo concerts and fan meetings, since leaving Woollim Entertainment last year. The band started with seven members in 2010 with the EP “First Invasion,” but Hoya left in 2017.

 

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114