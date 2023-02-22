[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook tops 300m views with Charlie Puth collab video

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The music video for the collaboration of BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth, “Left and Right,” has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. The American singer and songwriter and the Korean idol joined forces for the song unveiled in June last year. It stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 17 weeks in a row after hitting the chart at No. 22. It also was No. 1 on iTunes top songs charts in 106 regions and has been streamed via Spotify over 500 million times. The single was picked as one of the 17 Biggest Song Collaborations of 2022 by Billboard and named the best collaboration at the E People’s Choice Awards 2022. Early this year, Jungkook was also named among the “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” by Rolling Stone. Blackpink to host encore concert in Thailand

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink has decided to return to Bangkok for an encore concert in May, according to YG Entertainment on Wednesday. The company uploaded a poster to announce the concerts on May 27 and 28 at Rajamangala National Stadium, the largest concert venue in Thailand with capacity over 50,000. The bandmates had expressed the wish to meet fans in the country again at live shows held in the capital in January. Meanwhile, Jisoo is shooting a music video for her solo debut, the label said Tuesday. The whole video will be filmed overseas during breaks between the group’s ongoing international tour. The foursome continues the tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 4. Kim Wooseok to return next month

(Credit: Singles)

Singer and actor Kim Wooseok will bring out a new album soon, according to an interview with a local magazine. It will be about a year since his third solo album “3rd Desire,” and the new album will take a deeper look into his inner feelings he said, hinting that the upcoming music would be a new beginning after the “Desire” trilogy. He held fan meeting events in Seoul and Bangkok after the release of the third album and appeared in drama series “Twenty-Twenty” and “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.” He also stars as the male lead in “Finland Papa,” a romance drama that begins airing in April. Infinite’s Sungjong to perform new song for fans

(Credit: SPK Entertainment)