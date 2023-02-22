Koo Kyo-hwan to take on first-ever lead role in SF film ‘Looking for King’

The cast of “Looking for King” (working title) including Koo Kyo-hwan (third from left) pose for photos. (Wysiwyg Studios)

“D.P” star Koo Kyo-hwan will take on his first-ever lead role in the upcoming sci-fi film “Looking for King” (working title), directed by Won Shin-yun of “The Battle: Roar to Victory” (2019).

“Looking for King,” set in the 1980s, revolves around an Army surgeon Do-jin (Koo) who encounters an unexpected guest at a town called Punch Bowl, located inside the demilitarized zone. Along with Koo, actor Yoo Jae-myung will star as a righteous town resident and singer-turned-actor Seo-hyun will appear as Punch Bowl’s only nurse.

The film is director Won’s first project in four years and also his first in the sci-fi genre involving diverse characters and visual effects.

Koo gained stardom following the Netflix original series “D.P.” (2021) where he starred as Corporal Ho-yul, a member of the military police who tracks down deserters.

He later appeared in other 2021 hit series and films such as “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” (2021) and “Escape from Mogadishu” (2021).

He stars as Han Hee-sung, a killer whose talent is neither recognized nor appreciated by the company in the Netflix film “Kill Bok-soon” along with actor Jeon Do-yeon, which is set for release on March 31.

Wysiwyg Studios, the studio responsible for the visual effects and computer graphics in “Space Sweepers” (2021), is the main investor in the film. Its subsidiary firm A2Z Entertainment will co-produce the film with director Won’s production firm 8 Pictures.

The film recently began shooting and the release date has yet to be confirmed.